Lady Raider Volleyball Finishes in 2nd at District Tournament

Opening up play in the District 8AAA volleyball tournament on Thursday night in Shelbyville, the Lady Raiders were looking for a pair of wins to claim their 2nd straight district title. Coffee County defeated Columbia in straight sets in the semifinals to advance to Thursday night’s finals. In the finals, Lincoln County dropped Coffee County in 4 sets.
In the semifinals, the Lady Raiders got a dominant performance at the net in the straight set win. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-17. The Lady Raiders were led in kills by Kiya Ferrell and Lexi Bryan who each had 11. Keri Munn led the team in aces with 5 and blocks with 3. Amanda Mukai led Coffee County in assists with 21. The win advanced Coffee County to the finals and guaranteed the Lady Raiders a trip to next week’s Region 4AAA tournament.
In the finals, Coffee County squared off against the regular season champion Lincoln County Lady Falcons. After Coffee County captured the first set 25 to 16, Lincoln County roared back to grab the next 3 sets 16-25, 20-25 and 23-25. Bryan led the Lady Raiders in kills with 15. Keelie Hillis added 6 kills and led the team in assists with 18. Mukai led the team in aces with 3 and Ferrell led the team in digs with 14.
After the match, Coffee County’s Sarah West, Keelie Hillis and Keri Munn were named to the All-District team. Coach Andrew Taylor was honored with the Coach of the Year award. Coffee County will now advance to next week’s Region 4AAA Tournament to be held at Lincoln County High School. Coffee County will take on Siegel in the semifinals. The date and time will be announced this weekend.