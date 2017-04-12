Lady Raider Track Claims District Title

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider track team continued their dominance of District 8AAA on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders captured another district title outdistancing second place Franklin County 210.5 to 159. The Red Raiders were missing several of their athletes as they settled for a 5th place finish a mere 10 points out of 3rd.
For the Lady Raiders, the 4×400 and 4×800 teams won their relay races. The 4×200 relay team finished 3rd while the 4×100 team came in 6th place as each team earned points for Coffee County. The Lady Raiders got 1st place individual finishes in 5 running events and 3 field events. Individual and team point winners are as followed. The time or distance will be in parenthesis.
Karson Young – 1st, 100M Hurdles(16.24); 1st, High Jump(4’8”); 1st, Triple Jump(34’3 ½”); 2nd Long Jump(16’7”)
Sarah Pearson – 1st, 800M Run(2:41.19); 1st, 1600M Run(6:13.19); 2nd, 100M Hurdles(16.69); 2nd, High Jump(4’6”)
Makenzie Webb – 1st, 3200M Run(15:08.4); 2nd, 1600M Run(6:24.09); 6th, 300M Hurdles(59.29)
Chloe Haggard – 1st, 300M Hurdles(52.94); 4th, High Jump(4’2”); 8th, Long Jump(13’3”)
Emily St. John – 2nd, 800M Run(2:47.42); 7th, 400M Dash(1:11.97);
Trava Brown – 2nd, 3200M Run(15:57.50)
Makenzie Anderson – 2nd, 300M Hurdles(56.17); 3rd, 100M Hurdles(18.21); 7th Long Jump(13’9”)
Faith Floyd – 3rd, Discus(69’4”); 5th, Shot Put(24’11”)
Keisheal Norton – 3rd, Shot Put(27’9 ½”); 7th, Discus(52’)
Emilee Roberson – 4th, 800M Run(2:50.39); 4th, 1600M Run(6:30.86);
Carina Maijia – 4th, 3200M Run(17:00.40)
Ellie Graham – 7th, Triple Jump(27’3”)
Kayleigh Tidwell – 8th, Shot Put(23’6”); 8th, Discus(44’8”)
4x400M Relay Team – 1st(5:12.86) – Karie Wooten, Emily St. John, Emilee Roberson & Trava Brown
4x800M Relay Team – 1st(12:19.40) – Emilee Roberson, Chloe Haggard, Makenzie Webb & Emily St.John
4x200M Relay Team – 3rd(2:07.00) – Ellie Graham, Savannah Smith, Keisheal Norton & Karie Wooten
4x100M Relay Team – 6th(1:00.62) – Chiara Gisinti, Laura Bogard, Keyleigh Alford & Lacey West
Girl’s complete results are at: http://tn.milesplit.com/meets/261567/results/510395/raw
For the Red Raiders, the 4×400 and 4×800 teams finished in 3rd place in their relay races. The 4×200 relay team finished 4th while the 4×100 team came in 5th place as each team earned points for Coffee County. Individual and team point winners are as followed. The time or distance will be in parenthesis.
Bradley Kishpaugh – 2nd, 3200M Run(5:19.38); 3rd, 1600M Run(5:19.38); 4th, High Jump(5’2”); 5th, Triple Jump(32’1 ½”)
Dillon Helms – 5th, High Jump(5’2”); 6th, Triple Jump(30’9 ½”)
Isaiah Rader – 5th, 300M Hurdles(53.17); 6th, 110M Hurdles(21.22); 7th, 300M Hurdles(57.01)
Pryce Hutchings – 5th, Discus(81’6 ½”); 8th, Shot Put(28’8”)
Neil Slone – 5th, 1600M Run(5:34.67)
Matt DeLong – 6th, Shot Put(31’); 6th, Discus(76’3”)
Gage Foster –7th, Triple Jump(28’5”); 7th, 3200M Run(12:54.60); 8th, 800M Run, (2:39.23)
Gabriel Sons – 8th, Discus(55’3”)
Jacob Melton – 8th, 300M Hurdles(1:00.08)
4x400M Relay Team – 3rd(4:24.07) – Johnny Dulin, Gabriel Sons, Reuben Chaput, Jacob Melton
4x800M Relay Team – 3rd(10:14.69) – Andrew Godwin, Reuben Chaput, Bradley Kishpaugh & James Lynn
4x200M Relay Team – 4th(1:47.71) – Keishaun Creel, Johnny Dulin, Justin Jones & Darius Rozier
4x100M Relay Team – 5th(49.88) – Keishaun Creel, Gage DeMarree, Jasiyah Knox & Dakota Wright
Boy’s complete results are at: http://tn.milesplit.com/meets/261567/results/510381/raw
The track team is back in action on Tuesday, April 25th when they host a home meet at Carden-Jarrell Field. Field events begin at 4 PM.