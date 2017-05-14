Lady Raider Track Athletes Advance to Sectional Meet

A pair of Coffee County Lady Raider track athletes and the 4x800M relay team qualified for Tuesday’s sectional track meet at Rhea County. The Coffee County Raider and Lady Raider track teams competed at Blackman in the sub-sectional meet on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance to advance to the sectional meet. The top 4 finishers in each sectional will advance to the state meet in Murfreesboro.
Karson Young and Sarah Pearson each qualified in the 100M hurdles. Young finished in a time of 16.41 seconds. Pearson covered the distance in 17.14 seconds. Pearson also qualified in the 300M hurdles as she ran a season best 49.39 seconds. Young also qualified in the high jump, with a jump of 5’; the triple jump, with a jump f 36’ 7 ½”; and the long jump, with a jump of 17’4”. The 4x800M relay team also recorded a season best time of 11:54.97 to finish in 4th place and advance to the sectional.
The sectional meet will be held on Tuesday at Rhea County High School in Evensville. The field events will begin at 2:30. The 4×800 is scheduled for 3 PM with the hurdle races being held during the running events which begin at 4 PM. All Times are Eastern Daylight Time.
To see a complete rundown of the sub-sectional results for all of the Coffee County athletes, go to the link at: http://tn.milesplit.com/meets/260321/teams/4931#.WRexHvkrLIU