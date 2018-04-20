Lady Raider Softball Sweeps Columbia on Senior Night

Hosting Columbia for Senior Night, the Coffee County CHS softball team used 4 home runs and a no-hitter to capture the doubleheader sweep. Honoring seniors Raven Rogers, Lauren Tomberlin, Shelby Scrivnor, Kasarah Scheller and Tatum Baldwin, the Lady Raiders erupted for 4 runs in the 7th inning of game 1 to get a 9 to 5 win. Coffee County carried the momentum over into the nightcap as they clobbered the Lady Lions 12 to 1.
In the 1st game, tied at 5 entering the 7th inning, Gracie Pippenger laced a home run to right center field to spark a 4 run rally in the 7th and lift Coffee County to the win. Coffee County also got a 2 run home run from Shelby Scrivnor in the 2nd inning to give the Lady Raiders an early 2 to 0 lead. Katie Rutledge finished the game with a double and 2 singles and 2 runs scored. Sarah West added a double and a single and 2 RBI. Haley Richardson tacked on a pair of singles. Pippenger was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
In the 2nd game, Coffee County plated 4 runs in the 3rd and added 7 more in the 3rd to put the game out f reach. Keri Munn got the start in the circle and threw a no-hitter. Scrivnor hit her second home run of the night and finished with 3 RBI to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Richardson added a double and a home run and 1 RBI. West had a single and a double and Lauren Tomberlin added a double and a 3 RBI triple.
Coffee County travels to Shelbyville on Wednesday night for a district game with the Eaglettes. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/