Lady Raider Softball Sweeps Columbia on Senior Night

2018 CHS Senior softball players(left to right) Tatum Baldwin, Kasarah Scheller, Raven Rogers, Lauren Tomberlin and Shelby Scrivnor

Hosting Columbia for Senior Night, the Coffee County CHS softball team used 4 home runs and a no-hitter to capture the doubleheader sweep.  Honoring seniors Raven Rogers, Lauren Tomberlin, Shelby Scrivnor, Kasarah Scheller and Tatum Baldwin, the Lady Raiders erupted for 4 runs in the 7th inning of game 1 to get a 9 to 5 win.  Coffee County carried the momentum over into the nightcap as they clobbered the Lady Lions 12 to 1.

In the 1st game, tied at 5 entering the 7th inning, Gracie Pippenger laced a home run to right center field to spark a 4 run rally in the 7th and lift Coffee County to the win.  Coffee County also got a 2 run home run from Shelby Scrivnor in the 2nd inning to give the Lady Raiders an early 2 to 0 lead.  Katie Rutledge finished the game with a double and 2 singles and 2 runs scored.  Sarah West added a double and a single and 2 RBI.  Haley Richardson tacked on a pair of singles.   Pippenger was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.

In the 2nd game, Coffee County plated 4 runs in the 3rd and added 7 more in the 3rd to put the game out f reach.  Keri Munn got the start in the circle and threw a no-hitter.  Scrivnor hit her second home run of the night and finished with 3 RBI to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.  Richardson added a double and a home run and 1 RBI.  West had a single and a double and Lauren Tomberlin added a double and a 3 RBI triple.

Coffee County travels to Shelbyville on Wednesday night for a district game with the Eaglettes.  First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.

Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/