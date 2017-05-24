Lady Raider Softball Stays Alive in State Tournament

On a day when wet field conditions limited the effectiveness of the short game, the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team got a home run from one of their slappers to capture a 1 to 0 win in the elimination bracket of the TSSAA State Tournament. Raven Rogers led off the bottom of the 3rd inning with a home run to centerfield to give Coffee County a 1 to 0 win over Dyer County. The win keeps the Lady Raiders season alive as they advanced in the Class 3A loser’s bracket.
Rain on Wednesday morning delayed the start of the game until 11 AM making the field wet. A rain shower right before first pitch reduced the playing surface to a sloppy and slick mess. In spite of the elements, the Coffee County defense played splendidly. Coffee County got a double play from Ashley Evans and Tori Bell and did not commit an error on the day. Kaylee Skipper was once again masterful in the circle as she pitched a complete game 4 hit shutout while striking out 5.
Skipper also was excellent at the plate as well as she had a pair of singles. Haley Hinshaw had a double and Rogers finished with a home run and a single. Rogers was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Lucky Knott had the call of Rogers’ home run
The Lady Raiders will now march on in the elimination bracket where they will face the loser of Wednesday’s 9:30 PM game on Thursday morning at 10 AM. As always, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Lucky Knott begins Thunder Radio’s exclusive coverage with the pregame show around 9:50.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/
You can view the updated state tournament bracket at: http://brackets.tssaa.org/bracket.cfm?id=20160503