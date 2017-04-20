«

Lady Raider Softball Splits Senior Night Doubleheader

Members of the CHS Softball Class of 2017. Left to Right : Tori Bell, Kaylee SKipper, Maureen Heymans, Haley Hinshaw & Ashlynn Morton. [Photo by Demarco Moore – Manchester Times]

The Coffee County CHS softball team opened play in the Coffee County Classic on Thursday evening with a split against Cascade and Gibbs at Terry Floyd Field.  The Lady Raiders also celebrated Senior Night as they honored seniors Tori Bell, Haley Hinshaw, Kaylee Skipper and Ashlynn Morton prior to the Cascade game.  In a pair of games decided in the final half inning, Coffee County beat Cascade 3 to 2 before losing to Gibbs 8 to 6.

In the opener, the Lady Raiders bounced back from a one hit, shut out loss a week ago to the Lady Champions early.   Coffee County plated a run in the first inning on 3 hits.  Tori Bell got the 1st inning RBI on a sacrifice bunt.  Tied at 2 entering the bottom of the 8th inning, it was the experience of a pair of seniors that lifted Coffee County to the win.  After Bell led off the inning by being hit by a pitch, Hinshaw advanced her to 2nd with a sacrifice bunt.  Cascade misplayed the ball allowing Bell to go to 3rd.  With the ball still in play, Hinshaw attempted to advance to second and succeeded in getting in a rundown long enough for Bell to slide into home with the winning run.  Hinshaw finished with a pair of singles.   Senior Kaylee Skipper tossed a 5 hitter with 6 strikeouts to get the win.  The 4 seniors were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.

In the nightcap, Gibbs drilled home runs in the first and last innings to hand Coffee County an 8 to 6 defeat.  Gibbs jumped out to a 4 to 0 lead in the first inning, but Coffee County rallied to tie the game in the 3rd inning.  After each team swapped single runs, Coffee County took a 6 to 5 lead into the 5th inning as the time limit was expiring.  Gibbs scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th to grab the win.  Coffee County was led in hitting by Haley Richardson who had 3 hits.  Haley Hinshaw added a solo home run and Katie Rutledge had a pair of singles.  Richardson was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.

Coffee County will be back in action on Friday when they will host a pair of games at Terry Floyd Field in the Coffee County Classic.  At 4 PM, the Lady Raiders will take on Forrest.  At 8 PM, the Lady Raiders will tangle with Covington.  The game with Forrest will be broadcast on Thunder Radio beginning with the pregame show at 3:50.

You can download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/

 