Lady Raider Softball Splits Senior Night Doubleheader

In the opener, the Lady Raiders bounced back from a one hit, shut out loss a week ago to the Lady Champions early. Coffee County plated a run in the first inning on 3 hits. Tori Bell got the 1st inning RBI on a sacrifice bunt. Tied at 2 entering the bottom of the 8th inning, it was the experience of a pair of seniors that lifted Coffee County to the win. After Bell led off the inning by being hit by a pitch, Hinshaw advanced her to 2nd with a sacrifice bunt. Cascade misplayed the ball allowing Bell to go to 3rd. With the ball still in play, Hinshaw attempted to advance to second and succeeded in getting in a rundown long enough for Bell to slide into home with the winning run. Hinshaw finished with a pair of singles. Senior Kaylee Skipper tossed a 5 hitter with 6 strikeouts to get the win. The 4 seniors were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
In the nightcap, Gibbs drilled home runs in the first and last innings to hand Coffee County an 8 to 6 defeat. Gibbs jumped out to a 4 to 0 lead in the first inning, but Coffee County rallied to tie the game in the 3rd inning. After each team swapped single runs, Coffee County took a 6 to 5 lead into the 5th inning as the time limit was expiring. Gibbs scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th to grab the win. Coffee County was led in hitting by Haley Richardson who had 3 hits. Haley Hinshaw added a solo home run and Katie Rutledge had a pair of singles. Richardson was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
Coffee County will be back in action on Friday when they will host a pair of games at Terry Floyd Field in the Coffee County Classic. At 4 PM, the Lady Raiders will take on Forrest. At 8 PM, the Lady Raiders will tangle with Covington. The game with Forrest will be broadcast on Thunder Radio beginning with the pregame show at 3:50.
You can download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/