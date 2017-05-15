Lady Raider Softball Spanks Lady Bulldogs in Region Semifinals

Eight hits and a pair of Smyrna errors fed a 9 run 2nd inning for Coffee County as the Lady Raiders beat the Lady Bulldogs 11 to 0 on Monday night in the Region 4AAA semifinals in Smyrna. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders pounded out 13 hits including 5 doubles and a triple to earn a Region Finals bid on Wednesday in Lawrenceburg against Lawrence County. Coffee County pitcher Kaylee Skipper tossed a 3 hit shutout as she notched 4 strikeouts in a game shortened to 5 innings due to the mercy rule.
After lining into a double play to end the first inning, Coffee County sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the 2nd inning. Back to back doubles from Tori Bell and Sarah West to lead off the inning set the stage for the Raider rout. Ashley Evans added a 2 RBI double and Haley Hinshaw ripped a 2 RBI triple in the frame. West finished the inning with a single, a double and 2 RBI.
Leading 9 to 0 entering the 5th, West led off the inning with her 2nd double before Skipper drove her in with a single and Lauren Tomberlin hit an RBI double to give Coffee County the huge win. Skipper finished the game with 2 singles, 2 RBI to go with her stellar pitching line to earn the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game honor. West was 3 for 3 with 5 totals bases and 2 RBI. Evans and Tomberlin each finished with a double and a single. Katie Rutledge finished with 2 singles and 2 RBI.
Here is Lucky Knott’s call of both of Skipper’s RBI
Coffee County will now face Lawrence County in the Region 4AAA finals in Lawrenceburg on Wednesday night at 7 PM. This will be the 5th meeting of the year between these 2 teams and the 4th in 16 days. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Lucky Knott will be on the call as we begin live coverage with the pregame show at 6:50.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/