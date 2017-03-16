Lady Raider Softball Opens Season with a Dramatic Win

Entering the bottom of the 6th inning, each team had been held to a single hit. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Katie Rutledge led off the frame with a single and was thrown out trying to steal 2nd base. Raven Rogers hit the next pitch over the right field fence to give Coffee County their 3rd hit and their 1st win of the year. Lucky Knott had the call of the home run and it sounded like this
Skipper and Rogers were named the Crazy Daisies Co-Players of the game. The Lady Raiders travel to Shelbyville on Friday night for a district contest with the Eaglettes. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.
DOWNLOAD a Podcast of the game at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/