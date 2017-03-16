«

Lady Raider Softball Opens Season with a Dramatic Win

Raven Rogers of CHS softball [Photo by John St. Clair – stclair-sports.com]

Kaylee Skipper tossed a complete game 1 hitter and Raven Rogers hit a solo home run in the 6th inning to lift the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team to a 1 to 0 win over Lawrence County on Thursday night at Terry Floyd Field.  In the season opener for both teams, pitching was dominant in the matchup of a pair of teams expected to compete for the district title.  Skipper allowed a 1st inning, 2 out double as the only hit of the night as she pitched to contact striking out 5 while walking 1 for the win.

Entering the bottom of the 6th inning, each team had been held to a single hit.  In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Katie Rutledge led off the frame with a single and was thrown out trying to steal 2nd base.  Raven Rogers hit the next pitch over the right field fence to give Coffee County their 3rd hit and their 1st win of the year.  Lucky Knott had the call of the home run and it sounded like this

 

Skipper and Rogers were named the Crazy Daisies Co-Players of the game.  The Lady Raiders travel to Shelbyville on Friday night for a district contest with the Eaglettes.  First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.

DOWNLOAD a Podcast of the game at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/