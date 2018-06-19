Lady Raider Softball Holds Awards Banquet

The Coffee County Central High School softball team held their annual Awards Banquet on Monday Night at Boskey’s Grill. Celebrating the career of 5 seniors, the 2018 Lady Raiders gave toast to a 2018 District 8AAA championship and a Region 4AAA championship. Head Coach Brandon McWhorter presided over the festivities.
Ten Lady Raider seniors and juniors were recognized by the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association as members of the All-Academic Team. Seniors Shelby Scrivnor, Lauren Tomberlin, Tatum Baldwin and Raven Rogers all maintained an overall GPA of 3.6 to earn a spot on the squad. They were joined by juniors Lexi Holder, Haley Miller, Haley Richardson, Alexcia Barnes, Erin Ferrell and Katie Rutledge.
Three members of the Lady Raider team were selected to the All-District 8-AAA team. Katie Rutledge, Sarah West and Lauren Tomberlin were named to the squad by a vote of the District 8AAA coaches.
For team awards, Erin Ferrell was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the junior varsity and Justus Turner was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year. For the varsity squad, Kasarah Scheller and Keri Munn were named the Co-Defensive Players of the Year. Sarah West earned the Offensive Player of the Year. Tatum Baldwin was named the Team First Award winner by a vote of her teammates and Haley Miller was selected as the Lady Raider Award winner.