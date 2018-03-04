Lady Raider Softball Gains Experience at Rutherford Playday on Saturday

The Lady Raider softball team of Coffee County CHS traveled to Murfreesboro on Saturday for 4 games in the Rutherford County scrimmage play day. Coffee County played 3 varsity and a JV game on the day with a pair of games at Oakland and a pair of games at Siegel. On the day, the Lady Raiders were 1 and 2 in varsity play and 0 and 1 in JV action.
Coffee County got a convincing win over Wilson Central on Saturday afternoon at Siegel. After spotting the Lady Cats a 1st inning run, Coffee County scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning and 3 in the 3rd inning to power to the victory. Freshman Keri Munn got the start in the circle as she surrendered 2 hits while striking out 5. The Lady Raiders had 6 hits on the game with Lauren Tomberlin’s 2 RBI double in 2nd inning giving Coffee County all the runs they would need. Raven Rogers had a 2 RBI single to highlight the 3 run 3rd inning. Haley Richardson had a pair of singles and 2 RBI in the loss to Forrest. Coffee County was held to 3 hits against Oakland as Tomberlin had an RBI double to drive in the Raiders only run. In the JV game against Siegel, Allie Roberts had a double for Coffee County.
The Lady Raiders will attempt to play a scrimmage game, or games, later this week; weather permitting. The time, location and opponent are not finalized. Thunder Radio will keep you updated when that has been finalized. The Lady Raiders will open the regular season at home on Monday, March 12th when they play host to Franklin County. That district game will start at 7 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to call all the action with Lucky Knott on the call.