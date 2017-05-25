Lady Raider Softball Finishes 4th in State

The Coffee County Lady Raider softball team battled their way to a 4th place finish in the TSSAA state softball tournament on Thursday. The Lady Raiders scratched and clawed their way to a 5 to 3 win over Brentwood on Thursday morning. Injuries and exhaustion finally set in on Thursday night as Coffee County lost to Henry County 14 to 4
In the morning game, the Lady Raiders jumped out to an early 3 to 0 lead then rallied for a pair of runs late to grab a 5 to 3 win. The Coffee County defense was once again on point as they did not commit an error for the 2nd straight game. Tied at 3 entering the 6th inning, Sarah West hit an RBI single to give the Lady Raiders the lead. Katie Rutledge drove in an insurance run in the top of the 7th.
Rutledge also came on in relief pitching when Kaylee Skipper had to come out of the game in the 5th inning with a blister on her pitching hand. Rutledge pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to capture the win with a single and 2 RBI as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Haley Hinshaw finished with a single, a double and 1 run scored. Haley Richardson had a single and a double and an RBI.
In the night cap, Henry County erupted for 7 runs in the 2nd inning and built an 11 to 0 lead before ending the Lady Raiders season by a final score of 14 to 4. The Lady Patriots from Paris banged out 13 hits as they outhit Coffee County 13 to 6. Coffee County sophomore pitcher Haley Richardson took the loss in the circle but crushed a 2 run home run for Coffee County to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Senior Tori Bell finished with 2 hits, a run scored and 1 RBI.
The Lady Raiders will finish the season with a record of 26-18-1. Following the game, Coach Steve Wilder informed his team that he was leaving Coffee County for a job in Florida. You can see that story at: http://www.thunder1320.com/news/coffee-county-softball-coach-steve-wilder-resigns/
