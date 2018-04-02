«

»

Lady Raider Softball Falls to Cascade

Lauren Tomberlin of CHS Softball (File Photo by John St. Clair, stclair-sports.com)

The Coffee County CHS softball team hosted non-district rival Cascade on Monday night at Terry Floyd Field.  Coming off a loss to the Lady Champions last year, Coffee County had extra incentive to stop their 2 game losing streak.  Unfortunately, an early lead by Cascade pushed the Lady Raiders to their 3rd straight loss 8 to 5.

Cascade jumped out to a 6 to 0 lead after the first 3 innings as they banged out 7 of their 10 hits for the game.  Coffee County rallied with 2 runs in the 3rd but were held scoreless again until a pushing across a run in the 6th and 2 more in the 7th.

Katie Rutledge and Shelby Scrivnor each had a single and a triple for the Lady Raiders.  Lauren Tomberlin had a single, a double and 2 RBI.

The Lady Raiders travel to Winchester on Tuesday night for a district matchup with Franklin County.  First pitch will be at 7 PM.