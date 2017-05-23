Lady Raider Softball Falls in Opening Round of State Tournament

On a night when both teams combined for 18 hits, Coffee County could not keep up with Gibbs in the opening night of the TSSAA State Softball Tournament as they fell 8 to 2 on Tuesday night. A pair of huge innings for the Lady Eagles spelled doom for the Lady Raiders. Gibbs scored 3 runs in the 4th inning and 4 more in the 5th to put the game out of reach.
Gibbs got on the board in the top of the 1st inning as they got their lead-off hitter on base and she came around to score on an error to make it one to nothing. Coffee County came back to tie it in the bottom of the 2nd on a solo home run from Sarah West. Lucky Knott had the call:
Gibbs responded as they stretched the lead to 4 to 1 in the 4th inning on a home run of their own. The Lady Eagles put the game out of reach in the 5th as they batted around and used 5 hits and a walk to plate 4 runs. Coffee County got their last run in the 5th inning after Haley Richardson led off with a double and came around to score on an RBI single from Katie Rutledge.
West finished the game with a home run and a double to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Richardson finished with a double and a single and Rutledge had 2 singles.
The Lady Raiders will now fall to the elimination bracket where they will face Dyer County on Wednesday morning at 10 AM. Wednesday’s game is an elimination game for Coffee County. As always, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Lucky Knott begins Thunder Radio’s exclusive coverage with the pregame show at 9:50.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/
You can view the updated state tournament bracket at: http://brackets.tssaa.org/bracket.cfm?id=20160503