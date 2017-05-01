Lady Raider Softball Falls in Lawrence County on Monday

The Coffee County CHS softball team kicked off a crucial week of district play on Monday night traveling to take on Lawrence County. The 2 teams met in the first week of the season with the Lady Raiders taking a thrilling 1 to 0 decision. On Monday night, Lawrence County jumped on the Lady Raiders in the first inning on their way to an 8 to 0 defeat of Coffee County.
Lawrence County plated 3 runs with 2 outs, the big blast being a home run. Lawrence County hammered out 12 hits on the night. The Coffee County defense committed 3 errors surrendering 4 unearned runs. The Lady Raiders were held to 5 hits as Haley Richardson had 3 singles to lead the Coffee County hitting attack. Haley Hinshaw added a double as the Lady Raiders fall to 18-13-1 and 8 and 2 in district play.
Coffee County continues their brutal district schedule on Tuesday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the Lady Wildcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM at East Middle School. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as Lucky Knott kicks off the pregame show at 6:50.