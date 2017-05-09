«

»

Lady Raider Softball Falls in District Tournament; Set to Play Wednesday

Haley Richardson of CHS softball(Photo by John St. Clair, stclair-sports.com)

In spite of a good start, the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team fell in the winners’ bracket finals to Lawrence County on Tuesday night in the District 8AAA softball tournament.  A 2 run first inning lead was not enough to hold off the Lady Cats on their home field as Coffee County fell by a final score of 8 to 4.

Coffee County struck first in the bottom of the first inning after Haley Hinshaw was hit by a pitch and scored on a triple by Raven Rogers.  Rogers scored on a sacrifice fly by Katie Rutledge.  Lawrence County tied the game in the 4th inning before erupting 5 runs in the 5th inning.  The Lady Cats added their 8th run in the top of the 6th.  The Lady Raiders rallied for 2 runs in the 6th inning but were not able overcome Lawrence County’s lead.

Haley Richardson led Coffee County in hitting with 2 hits and 2 RBI as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.  Rogers finished with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.

Coffee County now falls into the loser’s bracket where they will take on Shelbyville on Wednesday.  First pitch is set for 6 PM at Lawrence County.

Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/