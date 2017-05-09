Lady Raider Softball Falls in District Tournament; Set to Play Wednesday

In spite of a good start, the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team fell in the winners’ bracket finals to Lawrence County on Tuesday night in the District 8AAA softball tournament. A 2 run first inning lead was not enough to hold off the Lady Cats on their home field as Coffee County fell by a final score of 8 to 4.
Coffee County struck first in the bottom of the first inning after Haley Hinshaw was hit by a pitch and scored on a triple by Raven Rogers. Rogers scored on a sacrifice fly by Katie Rutledge. Lawrence County tied the game in the 4th inning before erupting 5 runs in the 5th inning. The Lady Cats added their 8th run in the top of the 6th. The Lady Raiders rallied for 2 runs in the 6th inning but were not able overcome Lawrence County’s lead.
Haley Richardson led Coffee County in hitting with 2 hits and 2 RBI as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Rogers finished with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Coffee County now falls into the loser’s bracket where they will take on Shelbyville on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6 PM at Lawrence County.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/