Lady Raider Softball Falls in 9 Innings

Raven Rogers of CHS softball[File Photo]

The Coffee County Lady Raider softball team hosted Milford, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon at Terry Floyd Field.  Eight Lady Raider errors led to 8 unearned runs as Coffee County fell in the 9 inning game.  Coffee County fell by a final score of 10 to 8.

The visiting Lady Eagles scored a pair of runs in the top of the 7th inning to force extra innings.  After a scoreless 8th inning, Milford pushed across a pair of runs in the 9th to capture the win.

Raven Rogers and Sarah West each had 3 hits as Rogers tallied 3 singles and West had a double, 2 singles and an RBI.  Abigail Parker finished with a single, a double and 2 RBI as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.

The Lady Raiders are back at home on Thursday night when Tullahoma visits Terry Floyd Field for a 6 PM game.  Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast.  Lucky Knott will have all the action beginning with the pregame show at 5:45.

Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/