Lady Raider Softball Falls in 9 Innings

The visiting Lady Eagles scored a pair of runs in the top of the 7th inning to force extra innings. After a scoreless 8th inning, Milford pushed across a pair of runs in the 9th to capture the win.
Raven Rogers and Sarah West each had 3 hits as Rogers tallied 3 singles and West had a double, 2 singles and an RBI. Abigail Parker finished with a single, a double and 2 RBI as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Thursday night when Tullahoma visits Terry Floyd Field for a 6 PM game. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Lucky Knott will have all the action beginning with the pregame show at 5:45.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/