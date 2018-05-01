Lady Raider Softball Drubs Lincoln County

Needing a win on Monday for district seeding purposes, the Coffee County Central High School softball team hit the road to Fayetteville to take on Lincoln County. The Lady Raiders erupted for 9 runs in the 6th inning to capture a huge 14 to 3 win.
After taking a 2 to nothing lead in the 2nd inning, Coffee County fell behind the Lady Falcons 3 to 2 entering the 4th inning. The Lady Raiders got 3 runs in the 4th inning before exploding for 9 runs in the 6th to shorten the game due to the Mercy Rule. Coffee County banged out 15 hits on the game.
Haley Richardson led the hit parade for Coffee County as she was 3 for 4 on the night with 4 RBI including a 2 run home run in the 6th inning. Katie Rutledge was 3 for 5 on the night with a triple and an RBI. Ashley Evans had a triple, 2 singles and scored 3 times. Keri Munn was 2 for 4 at the plate with 2 singles and an RBI. Munn also took the win in the circle as she scattered 7 hits and allowed 2 earned runs with 3 strikeouts.
The Lady Raiders will close out the regular season on Tuesday night at home. Coffee County welcomes Tullahoma to Terry Floyd Field for a varsity only contest. First pitch is set for 6 PM.