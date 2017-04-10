Lady Raider Softball Clips Lincoln County on Monday

Rarely has a matchup between Coffee County and Lincoln County on the softball diamond been boring and Monday night held true to form. The Lady Raiders needed to get 2 outs in the top of the 7th inning with the tying run at the plate to claim a hard fought 5 to 3 win. The win gives Coffee County a regular season sweep over Lincoln County and keeps them tied atop the district standings with a record of 5 and 1 at the midway point.
Trailing 1 to 0 entering the bottom of the 4th inning, the Lady Raiders exploded for 4 runs. The big blast came on a bases loaded double by senior Ashlynn Morton to plate 3 Lady Raider runs. Haley Hinshaw drove in Morton with a single to give the Lady Raiders a 4 to 1 lead. After a Lincoln County home run in the 6th inning, Coffee County answered in the 6th inning when Katie Rutledge led off with a double and scored on a Raven Rogers ground out. Lincoln County notched a run in the 7th on a Coffee County error, but Rutledge entering the game as a relief pitcher to quell the uprising. Haley Richardson got the start and went 6 1/3 innings striking out 3 to get the win.
Rutledge finished the game with 3 hits including the double. Richardson, Hinshaw and Lauren Tomberlin each finished with 2 hits. Ashlynn Morton was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Coffee County will now enjoy a week off as they will be back in action on Monday night in Winchester as they take on Franklin County. First pitch is set for 7 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/