Lady Raider Softball Celebrates Season with Awards Banquet

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider softball team held their end of the year banquet on Wednesday night at Ruffin’s Barn Event Center in Prairie Plains. The team celebrated a 26 win season which culminated in a 4th place finish at the TSSAA state tournament. Outgoing coach Steve Wilder and assistant coach Jackie Wilder presided over the festivities as their last official acts before leaving for new jobs in Florida next month.
Members of the District 8AAA All-District team and Tennessee Softball Coaches Association All-Academic team were recognized along team award winners. Each player also received a certificate for their participation in the TSSAA state softball tournament. Additionally, Katie Rutledge was recognized as being selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers and Tennessee Softball Coaches Association All-State teams. Wilder was also a finalist for the Tennessee Miss Softball according to Wilder.
Team award winners:
JV Coaches Award – Abigail Parker
JV Offensive Co-Players of the Year – Ashley Evans and Kyla Craig
JV Raider in the Circle Award – Haley Richardson
JV Defensive Player of the Year – Gracie Pippenger
JV Most Improved Award – Amanda Mukai
Teammate of the Year – Lexi Holder
Leadership Award – Ashlynn Morton
Coaches Award – Tatum Baldwin
Most Improved Award – Raven Rogers
Home Run Leader – Tori Bell
Renaissance Award – Haley Hinshaw
Defensive Player of the Year – Tori Bell and Lauren Tomberlin
Offensive Player of the Year – Katie Rutledge
Raider in the Circle Award – Kaylee Skipper
District 8AAA All-District team
Katie Rutledge – Offensive Player of the Year
Haley Hinshaw
Haley Richardson
Raven Rogers
Kaylee Skipper
Tennessee Softball Coaches Association All-Academic team
Haley Hinshaw
Ashlynn Morton
Kaylee Skipper
Tori Bell
Tatum Baldwin
Raven Rogers
Kasarah Scheller
Lauren Tomberlin