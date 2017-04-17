Lady Raider Softball Bombs Way to District Win at Franklin County

After their longest break of the season, the Coffee County Central High School softball team returned to action on Monday in Winchester against Franklin County. The Lady Raiders, fighting off some rust from the layoff, used a pair of home runs in extra innings to get the 11 to 5 win. The win gives Coffee County a season sweep over the improved Rebelettes.
After trailing 3 to 2 entering the 6th inning, Coffee County tied the game in the 6th inning and took a 2 run lead in the 7th inning. Franklin County tied the game in the bottom of the 7th inning and had the winning run at 3rd when the Lady Raiders got out of the jam. In the 8th inning, Coffee County scored 6 runs powered by a solo home run by Lauren Tomberlin and a grand slam by Tori Bell.
The Lady Raiders hammered out 21 hits on the night. Raven Rogers led the hit parade with 4 singles. Haley Hinshaw finished with 2 doubles and a single and Katie Rutledge had 3 hits and 3 RBI with 2 singles and a double. Tomberlin, Kaylee Skipper, Gracie Pippenger, Kasarah Scheller and Ashlynn Morton all had 2 hits.
The Lady Raiders return to Terry Floyd Field on Tuesday for another district contest, this time against Shelbyville. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. First pitch is set for 7 PM and Lucky Knott begins our broadcast with the pregame show at 6:50.