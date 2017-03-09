Lady Raider Softball Blasts Warren County

«

Kiya Ferrell of CCMS softball

Holding a 1 to 0 lead heading to the 4th inning, the Coffee County Middle School softball team exploded for 8 runs in the final 2 innings to defeat Warren County 9 to 2.  The Lady Raiders pounded out 14 hits in the conference win to run their record to 4 and 0 on the season.  The win gives the Lady Raiders a season sweep over the Lady Pioneers.

In a night highlighted by hitting stars, Kiya Ferrell led the Lady Raider attack with 4 hits including a pair of doubles, 3 runs scored and an RBI.  Keri Munn had 3 hits with 4 RBI and a sacrifice.  Katie Crosslin had 3 hits and 3 RBI.  Munn went the distance in the circle to get the win as she had 8 strikeouts.

The Lady Raiders travel to Shelbyville on Monday to take on Harris.  First pitch is set for 5:00 PM.