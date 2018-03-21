Lady Raider Softball Blasts Lincoln County

Coffee County strung together 6 straight hits to lead off the bottom of the 1st inning to seize control of the game. After scoring 7 runs in the 1st, the Lady Raiders added 4 runs in the 3rd inning and another in the 7th. Coffee County banged out 12 hits on the night. Keri Munn went the distance in the circle for the Lady Raiders as she struck out 7 while allowing just 3 hits to earn the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game Award.
Coffee County was led in hitting by Sarah West who had a single, a double and 3 RBI. Kasarah Scheller also had a single and a double and 1 RBI. Ashley Evans and Lauren Tomberlin each added a pair of singles and 2 RBI. Shelby Scrivnor added a single and a double and scored 2 times.
The Lady Raiders are in action this weekend in the Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro. Coffee County opens up play on Thursday afternoon at Siegel High School with a doubleheader beginning at 2 PM. The Lady Raiders square off against Jefferson, Indiana at 2 and follow that up with a game against Blackman at 4. The tournament continues on Friday and Saturday at McKnight Park.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/