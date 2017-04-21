Lady Raider Softball Blanked by Cascade

The Lady Raider softball team of Coffee County visited Wartrace on Thursday for a non-district game with Cascade. The matchup was the first ever visit of Coffee County to Cascade in the 28 year history of Coffee County softball. After being held to 1 hit and losing 1 to 0, it may be another 28 years before the Lady Raiders visit again.
Cascade used the short game effectively by turning a lead-off walk in the 1st inning into the winning run. After bunting her to 2nd base, the Lady Champions got a single to plate the difference maker. Kaylee Skipper took the loss allowing only 4 hits in the game while striking out 3. Coffee County, however, struck out 11 times as they were limited to 3 base runners on the night.
Katie Rutledge had Coffee County’s lone hit, a single in the 4th inning. Rutledge was stranded at 2nd base as the Lady Raiders never got a runner to 3rd in the loss. Haley Hinshaw and Raven Rogers each got aboard on walks.
Coffee County is scheduled to travel to McMinnville on Friday for a non-district game with Warren County weather permitting. That game is set to begin at 5 PM and Thunder Radio will be there to bring you all the action. Lucky Knott will bring you the play-by-play beginning with the pregame show at 4:50.