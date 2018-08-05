Lady Raider Softball Advances to District Title Game with Tuesday Win

A pair of RBI doubles in the 6th inning and a shutout pitching performance by Keri Munn was the recipe for success on Tuesday night for the Lady Raider softball team. In a game you heard right here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County shut out Lawrence County 2 to 0 to advance to the district tournament title game on Thursday. The win also guarantees the Lady Raiders a spot in next week’s Region 4AAA tournament.
After losing both regular season matchups to Lawrence County, Coffee County seemed to solve Lawrence County pitcher Maci Birdyshaw on Tuesday night. Coffee County was able to get baserunners on base in 5 of the first 6 innings against the junior hurler for the Lady Wildcats. Coffee County broke through in the 6th inning as Sarah West was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. One out later, Munn ripped a double into the left-center gap to score pinch runner Abigail Parker and put Coffee County on the board. Lucky Knott had the call
Haley Richardson added a double to right field with 2 outs to score Munn’s courtesy runner Kyla Craig. Lucky Knott had the call
Coffee County finished with 5 hits including 4 doubles. Munn, Richardson, West and Ashley Evans all had 2 baggers for the Lady Raiders. Katie Rutledge added a single for Coffee County. Coffee County also drew 3 walks and 2 different Lady Raiders were hit by pitches as Coffee County finished the game with 10 baserunners.
Keri Munn threw a complete game shutout in the circle as she scattered 5 hits walking only 2. Munn also recorded 5 strikeouts as she earned the Crazy Daisies player of the game award.
Thunder Radio will bring you live coverage of Thursday’s finals match-up between Coffee County and the winner of Wednesday night’s semifinals from Lincoln County. First pitch is set for 5 PM, Lucky Knott will bring you live coverage from Fayetteville beginning with the pregame show at 4:45.
Download the COMPLETE broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/