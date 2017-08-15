Lady Raider Soccer Draws with Smyrna in Season Opener

The Coffee County Central High School soccer team traveled to Smyrna on Tuesday for their season opener. Coming off a pair of high scoring wins in their last 2 scrimmages, the Lady Raiders needed a pair of late goals to escape with a 2 to 2 draw.
It was a match that was as even a matchup as can be with the shot total being 16 each per team. After a scoreless first half, Smyrna got on the board first in the 45th minute as they scored the first goal of the game. Allie Amado drew Coffee County even in the 67th minute as she scored on an assist from Emilee Roberson. The Lady Dawgs went back on top 2 minutes later before Maddy Jones tied the match up in the 70th minute off a feed from Amado.
Amado led the Lady Raiders in shots with 7 while Ashley Woods had 7 saves in net for Coffee County. The Lady Raiders will return home on Thursday to host Riverdale in their 2017 home opener. The varsity game is set to begin at 7 PM at the Raider Soccer Field behind the Raider Academy.