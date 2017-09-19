Lady Raider Soccer Captures Huge Road Win on Monday

After fighting through a physical battle with Columbia on Saturday night at home, the Lady Raider soccer team of CHS traveled to Columbia on Monday night for a rematch following Saturday’s 4 to 4 draw with the Lady Lions. In another hotly contested game, it was an Emilee Roberson goal in the second half that proved to be the deciding point as Coffee County won 3 to 2. The win improves the Lady Raiders record in the district to 3-0-1 and moves them into first place in the district standings.
Reyna Flores got the scoring started for Coffee County in the 9th minute as she scored an unassisted goal to give Coffee County a 1 to 0 lead. Columbia drew even in the 33rd minute, but an Allie Amado goal in the 40th minute gave Coffee County a 2 to 1 lead with 27 seconds left in the first half. Flores had the assist that gave the Lady Raiders the lead at intermission.
In the second half, Columbia tied the match again off a corner kick in the 67th minute. Rising to the challenge, the Lady Raiders pressed the attack and found the game winner 2 minutes later. Roberson found the back of the Columbia net, with an assist from Reagan Ellison, in the 69th minute. Coffee County shut down the Lion attack for the final 11 minutes to grab the crucial district road win.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Winchester to take on Franklin County in another district matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 PM.