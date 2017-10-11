Lady Raider Soccer Advances to District Title Game with Win over Columbia

Facing wet and muddy conditions, the Coffee County soccer team slogged their way to a 4 to 2 win over Columbia on Tuesday night in the opening round of the District 8AAA tournament. The Lady Raiders were forced to match goals with the Lady Lions in the first 20 minutes before taking charge in the final 60 minutes for the win. Coffee County tied the match in the 16th minute and the Lady Raider defense kept the Columbia offense contained in the final three fourths of the match.
Columbia got on the board first in the 11th minute on a free kick from just outside the 18 yard box. The Lady Raiders tied it in the 14th minute on a Jessica Barrera goal off an assist from Emilee Roberson. But Columbia answered right back less than a minute later. Sam Ellison tied the match in the 16th minute on an unassisted goal. From that point forward, the Lady Raider defense took over.
Coffee County limited Columbia to 5 shots in the final 60 minutes. Roberson added the game winner on an unassisted goal in the 31st minute as she banged home a deflected free kick off the foot of Jenna Garretson. Leading 3 to 2 entering the second half, Allie Amado reentered the game after an injury to add an insurance goal in the 47th minute. Coffee County outshot Columbia 25 to 8 to claim the win.
The Lady Raiders now advance to Thursday’s District finals where they will play host to Lincoln County at the Raider Soccer Field. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM behind the Raider Academy. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.
