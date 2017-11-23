Lady Raider Basketball to Play in Woodbury Tournament on Saturday

The Lady Raider basketball team opens play on Saturday in the annual Mitch Wilson State Farm Classic in Woodbury. Coffee County was set to play on Friday afternoon but that game was cancelled on Wednesday. On Saturday morning, the Lady Raiders will square off against Smyrna in a 9 AM contest at Cannon County High School.
Thunder Radio will keep you updated on the Lady Raiders’ game on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. The Raiders and Lady Raiders return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Fayetteville High School for a 6 PM doubleheader. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of Tuesday’s game. We will begin our live coverage with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50.