Lady Raider Basketball to Open Thanksgiving Tournament Play on Friday

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball will hit the road on Friday morning to compete in the 2 day, Mike Mitchell Thanksgiving Classic at the LEAD Academy in Nashville. The Lady Raiders will play at 11:30 on both Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Coffee County will take on Hillwood and then take on Whites Creek on Saturday. LEAD Academy is located at 1034 1st Ave South just off of Lafayette Street.
Coach Joe Pat Cope will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about Friday’s game and give a scouting report for Saturday’s contest. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.
The boys and girls will return to action on Tuesday at home when they play host to Nashville Central Christian. Nashville Central Christian is a homeschool cooperative basketball program. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, Thunder Radio will begin live coverage with Lucky Knott on the call beginning with the pregame show at 5:50.