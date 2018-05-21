Lady Raider Basketball to Hold Tryouts and Team Camp

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider basketball team will be hosting tryouts on Friday and Saturday for those female student athletes wanting to play basketball in the coming school year. Tryouts on Friday will be from 11 AM to 1 PM and tryouts on Saturday will be from 9 AM to 11 AM. Both tryouts will be held at CHS’ Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Those ladies wishing to tryout must have signed and completed Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf
The Lady Raiders will also be hosting a team camp this summer. The 2 day camp will take place at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym and feature varsity and junior varsity teams from 9 different schools. The camp will take place on Monday, June 11th and Tuesday, June 12th. The complete camp schedule is as follows:
COFFEE COUNTY LADY RAIDERS TEAM CAMP
JUNE 11-12
JUNE 11 – VARSITY
9AM EAGLEVILLE VS COFFEE CO
10AM DEKALB VS FAYETTEVILLE CITY
11AM COFFEE CO VS HUNTLAND
12PM EAGLEVILLE VS DEKALB
1PM SHELBYVILLE VS HUNTLAND
2PM R-DALE VS LINCOLN CO
3PM LINCOLN VS FAYETTEVILLE CITY
4PM SHELBYVILLE VS R-DALE
JUNE 11TH – JV
11AM FAYETTEVILLE C. VS EAGLEVILLE
12PM SHELBYVILLE VS HUNTLAND
1PM LINCOLN CO VS DEKALB
2PM R-DALE VS COFFEE CO
COFFEE CO LADY RAIDERS
TEAM CAMP
JUNE 12
VARSITY
9AM MOORE CO VS R-DALE
10AM HUNTLAND VS LINCOLN CO
11AM COFFEE VS R-DALE
12PM MOORE CO VS LINCOLN CO
1PM FAYETTEVILLE C. VS SHELBYVILLE JV
2PM HUNTLAND VS DEKALB CO
3PM SHELBYVILLE VS COFFEE CO
4PM COFFEE JV VS FAYETTEVILLE C.
5PM DEKALB VS SHELBYVILLE
JV
9AM LINCOLN VS COFFEE
11AM SHELBYVILLE VS R-DALE
12PM FAYETTEVILLE C. VS HUNTLAND
1PM MOORE CO VS DEKALB CO