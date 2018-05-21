«

Lady Raider Basketball to Hold Tryouts and Team Camp

CHS Lady Raider basketball coach Joe Pat Cope

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider basketball team will be hosting tryouts on Friday and Saturday for those female student athletes wanting to play basketball in the coming school year. Tryouts on Friday will be from 11 AM to 1 PM and tryouts on Saturday will be from 9 AM to 11 AM. Both tryouts will be held at CHS’ Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Those ladies wishing to tryout must have signed and completed Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf

The Lady Raiders will also be hosting a team camp this summer. The 2 day camp will take place at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym and feature varsity and junior varsity teams from 9 different schools. The camp will take place on Monday, June 11th and Tuesday, June 12th. The complete camp schedule is as follows:

COFFEE COUNTY LADY RAIDERS TEAM CAMP

JUNE 11-12

JUNE 11 – VARSITY

9AM        EAGLEVILLE        VS    COFFEE CO

10AM        DEKALB        VS    FAYETTEVILLE CITY

11AM        COFFEE CO        VS    HUNTLAND

12PM        EAGLEVILLE        VS    DEKALB

1PM        SHELBYVILLE    VS    HUNTLAND

2PM        R-DALE        VS    LINCOLN CO

3PM        LINCOLN        VS    FAYETTEVILLE CITY

4PM        SHELBYVILLE     VS    R-DALE

 

JUNE 11TH – JV

11AM        FAYETTEVILLE C.    VS    EAGLEVILLE

12PM        SHELBYVILLE    VS    HUNTLAND

1PM        LINCOLN CO        VS    DEKALB

2PM        R-DALE        VS    COFFEE CO

 

COFFEE CO LADY RAIDERS

TEAM CAMP

JUNE 12

VARSITY

9AM        MOORE CO        VS    R-DALE

10AM        HUNTLAND        VS    LINCOLN CO

11AM        COFFEE        VS    R-DALE

12PM        MOORE CO        VS    LINCOLN CO

1PM        FAYETTEVILLE C.    VS    SHELBYVILLE JV

2PM        HUNTLAND        VS    DEKALB CO

3PM        SHELBYVILLE     VS     COFFEE CO

4PM        COFFEE JV        VS     FAYETTEVILLE C.

5PM        DEKALB        VS    SHELBYVILLE

 

JV

9AM        LINCOLN        VS    COFFEE

11AM        SHELBYVILLE    VS    R-DALE

12PM        FAYETTEVILLE C.    VS    HUNTLAND

1PM        MOORE CO        VS    DEKALB CO