Lady Raider Basketball Teams to Host Cascade on Friday

Coach Joe Pat Cope has announced that the Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team will host a scrimmage doubleheader this afternoon at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Lady Raiders will end their summer workout schedule with a 3 PM scrimmage against Cascade. Additionally, the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders will take the floor at 2 PM in a scrimmage with the Cascade Middle School team. The scrimmages are designed as a fund raiser for the Lady Raider program and are open to the public. Admission price will be $4 at the gate and concessions will be available. Everyone is invited to come out and watch all the action.