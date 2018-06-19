Lady Raider Basketball Struggles at MTSU Camp on Monday

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider basketball team opened play on Monday in the MTSU team camp. The varsity and junior varsity Lady Raiders each played 2 games while the freshmen team had one game.
The varsity team lost a pair of nail-biters to Maryville and Gatlinburg-Pittman. Trailing by 10 at the half, Coffee County went on a 2nd half tear before falling 50 to 47 to Maryville. Abby Morgan led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 17 points. Jacey Vaughn added 11 points and Bella Vinson finished with 9. Against Gatlinburg-Pittman, the Lady Raiders took an early lead but went cold in the 2nd and 3rd periods to fall behind 39 to 29 entering the final period. A 4th quarter rally, including 8 points from Vinson and a pair of 3 point baskets from Morgan Jones was not enough as Coffee County fell 51 to 44. Vinson finished the game with 21 points while Morgan added 12.
The JV Lady Raiders fell to Summit by 2 points and Wartburg by 16 points. The freshmen Lady Raiders defeated North by 12 for the bright spot of the day.
The Lady Raiders return to MTSU on Tuesday to conclude their summer scrimmage schedule. Coffee County will take on East Robertson at 9 AM and Macon County at 1 PM with both games taking place in the Alumni Gym. The JV will take on White County at 11 AM in Murphy Center’s Auxiliary Gym #2 while the freshmen will tangle with Gibson County at noon in Murphy Center’s Auxiliary Gym #1