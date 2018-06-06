Lady Raider Basketball Still Perfect in Summer Season

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team put their unbeaten record on the line on Tuesday in the Ravenwood playday. Coffee County captured wins over Antioch and Independence to run their summer record to 7 and 0. The Lady Raiders will open bracket play Wednesday morning at Ravenwood at 11 AM in the final day of the 3 day team camp.
Coffee County will travel to Eagleville on Thursday for a pair of scrimmage games with Clay County and Nolensville. The Lady Raiders return home on Monday and Tuesday as they will host a team camp at CHS. The Lady Raiders will continue the summer preseason workouts with a camp at Lake County next Thursday and Friday before closing out summer workouts on June 18th and 19th at MTSU for a team camp.
Head coach Joe Pat Cope will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the summer season so far. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each and every Saturday morning LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio beginning at 10 AM.