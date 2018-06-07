Lady Raider Basketball Stays Perfect, Wins Ravenwood Summer Tournament

In the finals, Coffee County rolled out to a 28 to 15 lead at the half to coast home to the title. Abby Morgan and Bella Vinson each poured in 15 points to lead Coffee County in scoring. Jacey Vaughn added 8 points and Jenna Garretson scored 5.
In the quarterfinals on Wednesday morning, Coffee County opened up with a 57 to 41 win over Summit. Morgan led Coffee County in scoring with 24 points. Vaughn poured in 17 points behind three 3 point baskets. Vinson added 13 points.
In the semifinals, Coffee County slugged their way to a 43 to 29 win over Franklin. The Lady Raiders drilled four 3 point baskets in the first half to build a 21 to 13 halftime cushion. Vinson was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders as she finished with 15 points. Morgan and Vaughn each added 11 points.
Coffee County will travel to Eagleville on Thursday for a pair of scrimmage games with Clay County and Nolensville. The Lady Raiders return home on Monday and Tuesday as they will host a team camp at CHS. The Lady Raiders will close out the summer preseason workouts with a camp at Lake County next Thursday and Friday before closing out summer workouts on June 18th and 19th at MTSU for a team camp.
Head coach Joe Pat Cope will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the summer season so far. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each and every Saturday morning LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio beginning at 10 AM.