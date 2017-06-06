Lady Raider Basketball Splits Games at Cumberland County

The Coffee County Lady Raiders basketball team concluded play in the Cumberland County play day on Tuesday with a pair of varsity games. The varsity team went 1 and 1 on the day with a big win over Clay County in the opener before losing to Stone Memorial. Coach Joe Pat Cope saw an improvement in his team’s offensive production. Alliyah Williams had her best performance of the summer as she poured in 18 points in the win over Clay. Bella Vinson added 15 points, Jacie Vaughn had 10 and Morgan Jones finished with 9 points. The lack of depth for Coffee County this summer hurt the Lady Raiders in their upset bid against Stone Memorial. Jones once again finished with 9 points while Williams scored 7 points.
Coach Cope was quick to point out that his team showed more patience on the offensive end and allowed the offense to flow better on Tuesday. Defensively, “we have a ways to go”, said Cope. He went on to say, “we need to work on defense and our conditioning this summer.” There is no rest for the Lady Raiders as they take part in a team camp at MTSU on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday night’s games are at 6 & 8 PM on the main floor at Murphy Center against Lebanon and Stewarts Creek respectively. Coach Cope wants his Lady Raiders to work on improving their execution when tired and play better defense in the upcoming 2 day camp.