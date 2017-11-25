Lady Raider Basketball Spanks Smyrna

On a cool Saturday morning in Woodbury, the Lady Raider basketball team got off to a red hot start in the Mitch Wilson State Farm Classic at Cannon County High School. Coffee County held the Smyrna Lady Bulldogs to 3 points in the first quarter as they rolled to a 61 to 18 victory. Nine different Lady Raiders scored in the contest as Coffee County improved to 4 and 0 on the season.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 16 to 3 lead after 1 quarter as they held Smyrna to a single 3 point basket in the first 8 minutes. Coffee County extended the lead to 31 to 12 at the half before outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 20 to 4 in the 3rd quarter. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Bella Vinson who finished with 29 points. Jacey Vaughn scored 8 points and Ellie Graham and Ashley Starks each added 6 points.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Fayetteville High School for a 6 PM doubleheader. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of Tuesday’s game. We will begin our live coverage with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50.