Lady Raider Basketball Season Comes to an End on Friday

A three point basket with 4:55 left in the first quarter gave Stewarts Creek a 5 to 2 lead and allowed them to get into their full court press as they raced out to a 21 to 6 lead. Coffee County clawed the deficit down to 10 points at intermission as the trailed 29 to 19. Stewarts Creek turned up the pressure again in the 3rd quarter as they closed out the last 3:11 on a 14 to 3 run to put the game out of reach.
Coffee County was led in scoring by senior Aerial Williams who finished with 12 points to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Jenna Garretson came off the bench to score 6 points while Bailey Morgan and Jacey Vaughn each added 5 points. With the loss, Coffee County will close out the season with a final record of 21 and 8.