Lady Raider Basketball Season Comes to a Close with Region Loss on Friday

Hosting their first region tournament game since 2013, the Coffee County Lady Raiders squared off against Oakland on Friday night at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. On a night where the 1993 State Championship team was honored at halftime, Coffee County entered the game with the best record since that state title squad 25 years ago. In the end, a scoreless final 4 minutes saw Oakland capture the 31 to 30 win.
It was a back and forth battle all night long that saw neither team capture a lead of more than 5 points. But a crucial span of 40 seconds at the end of the 3rd quarter saw the Lady Raiders fail to get 4 points that many in attendance thought they should get. With 40 seconds left, Abby Morgan drove to the basket and was fouled. The official on the call indicated that the foul came before the shot wiping off Morgan’s goal that would have given Coffee County a 24 to 20 lead. As the 3rd quarter wound to a close, Alliyah Williams banked a shot off the glass. The officials waved off the made basket saying that she did not get the shot off before the horn sounded.
The Lady Raiders took a 2 point lead into the 4th quarter but a trio of 3 point baskets by Oakland helped lift the Lady Patriots to the win. Abby Morgan kept Coffee County close in the 4th quarter with a pair of 1st National Bank 3 point baskets herself. Morgan drove the length of the floor in the final 4 seconds but had the ball stripped away at the final buzzer.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Morgan who had 10 points as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Senior Alliyah Williams finished the night, and her high school career, with 7 points. Jacey Vaughn finished with 5 points while Ellie Graham and Bella Vinson each added 4 points. The loss drops the Lady Raiders to a final record of 24 and 5 on the season.
