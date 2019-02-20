Lady Raider Basketball Rolls into District 8AAA Tournament Finals

Riding an 11 game winning streak into the District 8AAA tournament, the Lady Raider basketball team opened the postseason on Thursday night in Lawrenceburg. Taking on a Lincoln County team that had given Coffee County fits in both regular season matchups, the Lady Raiders got a fast start and a strong finish to advance to their 2nd straight District tournament finals. Coffee County won by a final score of 60 to 47.
The Lady Raiders closed out the 1st quarter on a 16 to 2 run to carry a double digit lead into the 2nd period. Coffee County stayed comfortably in front until Lincoln County closed out the 3rd period on a 7 to 0 run to cut the deficit to 6 points entering the 4th quarter. In the 4th quarter, the Lady Raiders scored the first 8 points to erase any upset hopes of the Lady Falcons.
Bella Vinson led Coffee County in scoring with 33 points as she earned the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. Jacey Vaughn had 3 of Coffee County’s eleven 3 point baskets to finish with 12 points. Abby Morgan added 6 points, with all of those coming in the 4th period. The win improves Coffee County to 27 and 3 on the season.
The Lady Raiders will advance to Saturday’s championship game where they will take on Tullahoma. Tip-off is set for 3:30 PM at Lawrence County High School. Thunder Radio will bring you all the action beginning with the Powers Storage pregame show at 3:20.
The Red Raiders will open up play in the district tournament on Friday at 6 PM at Lawrence County High School. Coffee County will take on Lawrence County in the tournament semi-finals. Thunder Radio will bring you exclusive coverage of that contest beginning with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/