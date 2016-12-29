Lady Raider Basketball Races Past Sale Creek

Despite the 9 AM start, the Lady Raiders were wide awake at the opening tip as they raced out to a 19 to 2 lead in the first 6 minutes. Sale Creek was able to cut the lead to 8 in the second period as Coach Herb Horton had emptied his bench. The Lady Raiders responded to close out the half on a 14 to 2 run to seal the Lady Panthers fate.
Eight different Lady Raiders scored on the game led by Jacey Vaughn who netted 17 points. Abby Morgan finished 15 points and Ashley Starks added 11 points.
The Lady Raiders will return to Whitwell on Friday as they will battle for 5th place. The Lady Raiders will take on the host Lady Tigers beginning at Noon.