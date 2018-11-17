Lady Raider Basketball Opens the Season with a Pair of Wins

The Coffee County Central High School basketball season got underway on Friday night as the Lady Raiders opened the season with a pair of Hall of Champions games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Lady Raiders opened the season with a pair of lopsided wins as they opened the night with a 74 to 38 win over Siegel. In the nightcap Coffee County dumped Clarksville Northeast 67 to 22.
Against Siegel, the Lady Raiders raced out to a 21 point lead after 1 quarter as their defensive pressure and tempo caused matchup problems for Siegel. Nine different Lady Raiders scored on the night led by Bella Vinson who had 15 points. Ashley Starks, Jacey Vaughn and Abby Morgan all scored 9 points and Keelie Hillis and Kiya Ferrell added 8 points apiece.
Against Northeast, Coffee County held the Clarksville squad to single digit totals in points each quarter. Freshman Kiya Ferrell was the leading scorer for Coffee County as she netted 12 points. Morgan added 11 points and Hillis and Emma Fulks each scored 8 points.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will be in action on Saturday in the 2nd day of the Hall of Champions games at CHS. The Lady Raiders will play Marshall County at 10:30 AM and Huntland at 3:00 PM. The Red Raiders will open with Huntland at 4:30 PM and conclude with Moore County at 7:30 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to broadcast the games with Huntland on Saturday. The Powers Storage Pre-Game Show will tip off at 2:50.