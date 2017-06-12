«

»

Lady Raider Basketball Opens Team Camp with Perfect Record on Monday

The Lady Raider basketball team opened up play in the Lebanon team camp on Monday.  Defense was the theme of the day for Joe Pat Cope’s Coffee County squad in a pair of victories.  The varsity Lady Raiders got a pair of double digit wins over Watertown and Forrest while the JV team lost a close game to Watertown.

The stifling full court press of Coffee County resulted in the Lady Raiders jumping out to a 17 to 1 lead over Watertown in the day’s first game.  Coffee County built a 24 to 4 lead before Coach Cope used everyone on his bench in a 40 to 22 win.  Against Forrest, the Lady Raiders captured a 40 to 30 win behind another strong defensive effort.

Bella Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring in both games while Jenna Garretson returned from injury to notch a double/double.  Coach Cope singled out Ellie Graham for her stellar work at the point all day long, especially against a strong press from Forrest.  On Tuesday, Coffee County will take on Gallatin at 1 PM and Portland at 3 PM with both games being held at Lebanon High School.