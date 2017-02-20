Lady Raider Basketball Opens District Tournament with Win

After a rash of turnovers and missed shots, Coffee County and Tullahoma were tied at 8 with 2:24 left in the first period. The Lady Raiders closed out the quarter on a 9 to 0 run and opened the 2nd quarter with the first 4 points to build a 13 point lead. From that point, Tullahoma was never able to cut the lead before 9 points as Coffee County got their 5th win in a row against their cross county rivals.
A trio of Lady Raiders scored in double figures as Abby Morgan led the way with 14 points. Aerial Williams added 13 points and Holli Smithson finished with 12. Morgan had 10 points in the 4th quarter to help Coffee County build a 12 point lead at the half. Williams had 5 points in the 4th quarter and 9 points in the second half to keep the Lady Cats at bay. For their efforts, Williams and Morgan were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
The win gives Coffee County 20 wins which is the most for the Lady Raiders since 2001 when the Lady Raiders finished with a record of 21 and 10. 2001 was also the last year that Coffee County won the District 8AAA tournament. The win assures the Lady Raiders a region berth for the first time since 2013.
Coffee County will take on Lawrence County in the tournament semifinals on Saturday evening. That game is scheduled to tip off at 5 PM at Franklin County High School. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. We will begin with the Char-El Apartments & Home Rental pregame show 10 minutes before tip-off.
DOWNLOAD THE BROADCAST AT: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/