Lady Raider Basketball Off to a Red Hot Start

On Sunday, the Lady Raiders captured wins over Siegel, Cane Ridge and Station Camp. That strong performance set the tone for a solid first day in the Ravenwood Tournament which began on Monday. Coffee County opened up on Monday morning with a win over Father Ryan. They followed that up with a win over Franklin High School. In the game against Franklin, Abby Morgan hit ten 3 point baskets.
The Lady Raiders return to Ravenwood on Tuesday for a pair of games. Coffee County will open up against Antioch at 10 AM, followed by a noon game with Independence. The Lady Raiders will close out the tournament with bracket play on Wednesday.