Lady Raider Basketball Off to a Red Hot Start

Abby Morgan of CHS basketball[File photo]

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team has opened up the summer camp season on a red hot start.  The Lady Raiders played 3 games at Shelbyville on Sunday afternoon, winning all 3.  Coffee County opened play in a 3 day team camp on Monday with a pair of wins.

On Sunday, the Lady Raiders captured wins over Siegel, Cane Ridge and Station Camp.  That strong performance set the tone for a solid first day in the Ravenwood Tournament which began on Monday.  Coffee County opened up on Monday morning with a win over Father Ryan.  They followed that up with a win over Franklin High School.  In the game against Franklin, Abby Morgan hit ten 3 point baskets.

The Lady Raiders return to Ravenwood on Tuesday for a pair of games.  Coffee County will open up against Antioch at 10 AM, followed by a noon game with Independence.  The Lady Raiders will close out the tournament with bracket play on Wednesday.