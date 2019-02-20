Lady Raider Basketball Guts Out Overtime Win to Open Region 4AAA Tournament

Hosting a region quarterfinal basketball game for the 2nd consecutive season, the Lady Raider of CHS welcomed Stewarts Creek to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Monday. Looking for their first region win since 2012, Coffee County saw Stewarts Creek rally in the 4th quarter to force overtime. The Lady Raiders needed a come from behind rally in overtime to get the 59 to 55 win.
After a back and forth first half, Coffee County outscored The Red Hawks 8 to 4 in the final 3 minutes of the first half to take a 6 point lead into the half. The Lady Raiders stayed hot as they pushed the lead to 14 points in the 3rd quarter behind 4 baskets from behind the 3 point line. Stewarts Creek opened the 4th quarter on a 10 to 2 run to cut the deficit to 2 with 4 minutes left. Coffee County built the lead to 7 only to see Stewarts Creek take the lead at 51 to 50 with 1 minute remaining. Abby Morgan hit a free throw in the final minute and the Coffee County defense made a huge stop in the finals 15 seconds to send the game to an extra period. In overtime, Morgan scored 6 points to give Coffee County the huge win as Coffee County remained unbeaten at home on the year.
Morgan led all scorers as she finished with 25 points, including 13 in the 4th quarter and overtime. For her heroics, Morgan was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Bella Vinson had 13 points including 2 big free throws in overtime. Jacey Vaughn and Ellie Graham each played spectacular on the night and each finished with 8 points. The win improves the Lady Raiders to 28 and 4 on the season.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Tuesday night at Riverdale as they take on the number 1 team in the state, Riverdale, in the semifinals. Tip-off is set for 6 PM. That game will be broadcast by our partner station WGNS of Murfreesboro. You can listen to WGNS online at www.WGNSRadio.com.
The Red Raiders open Region Tournament action on Tuesday night at home against Riverdale. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Tip-off is set for 7 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Lucky Knott will have the call of the action beginning with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 6:50.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/stewarts-creek-at-coffee-county-girls-basketball_141396