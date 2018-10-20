«

Lady Raider Basketball Grabs 3 Scrimmage Wins on Saturday

2018 Coffee County CHS Basketball Hall of Champions games

The Lady Raider basketball team of Coffee County CHS traveled to Rhea County on Saturday for a tripleheader of scrimmage games.  In their first action of the preseason, the Lady Raiders got 3 wins on the day.  When asked for his opinion on the day, Coach Joe Pat Cope said “we gotta rebound better but it was a great start.”

The Lady Raiders opened up the day with a 57 to 24 win over Midway.  Abby Morgan led Coffee County in scoring as she had 17 points.  Jacey Vaughn finished with 9 points, Kiya Ferrell chipped in 8 points and Emma Fulks added 7 points.

In the 2nd game, Coffee County routed Van Buren County 54 to 24.  Bella Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 14 points.  Keelie Hillis had 7 points while Abby Morgan, Jenna Garretson, Emma Fulks and Morgan Jones all finished with 5 points.

In the final game against East Hamilton, the Lady Raiders entered the 4th quarter trailing by 10 points before rallying for a 54 to 53 win.  Abby Morgan led the way with 19 points for Coffee County.  Bella Vinson and Jacey Vaughn each had 10 points.  Kiya Ferrell added 9 points for the Lady Raiders.

Coffee County opens the season on November 16th when they host 2 days of Hall of Champions games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.