Lady Raider Basketball Grabs 3 Scrimmage Wins on Saturday

The Lady Raider basketball team of Coffee County CHS traveled to Rhea County on Saturday for a tripleheader of scrimmage games. In their first action of the preseason, the Lady Raiders got 3 wins on the day. When asked for his opinion on the day, Coach Joe Pat Cope said “we gotta rebound better but it was a great start.”
The Lady Raiders opened up the day with a 57 to 24 win over Midway. Abby Morgan led Coffee County in scoring as she had 17 points. Jacey Vaughn finished with 9 points, Kiya Ferrell chipped in 8 points and Emma Fulks added 7 points.
In the 2nd game, Coffee County routed Van Buren County 54 to 24. Bella Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 14 points. Keelie Hillis had 7 points while Abby Morgan, Jenna Garretson, Emma Fulks and Morgan Jones all finished with 5 points.
In the final game against East Hamilton, the Lady Raiders entered the 4th quarter trailing by 10 points before rallying for a 54 to 53 win. Abby Morgan led the way with 19 points for Coffee County. Bella Vinson and Jacey Vaughn each had 10 points. Kiya Ferrell added 9 points for the Lady Raiders.
Coffee County opens the season on November 16th when they host 2 days of Hall of Champions games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.