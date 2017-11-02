Lady Raider Basketball Gets Scrimmage Win over Siegel on Thursday

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raiders welcomed Siegel to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Thursday afternoon for their first scrimmage of the year. The scrimmage was also the public’s first look at the Lady Raiders under new head coach Joe Pat Cope. Despite a slow start, Coffee County used a 20 to 0 run in the first half to throttle the Lady Stars and come away with a 51 to 34 win.
After falling behind 7 to 1, the Lady Raiders finally were able to get their full court press implemented as they held Siegel scoreless for the final 4 minutes of the 1st quarter and the first 6:37 of the 2nd quarter to turn a 7 to 1 deficit into a 21 to 7 lead. Following the game, Coach Cope had this to say about his defense:
Bella Vinson led Coffee County in scoring as she had 18 points. Jenna Garretson finished the game with 7 and Morgan Jones added 5 points as 10 different Lady Raiders had points in the game.
The scrimmage is the first of 2 that the Lady Raiders will hold as they welcome Nolensville to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Tuesday. Both scrimmages are scheduled to begin at 5 PM. The Raiders and Lady Raiders will open the regular season on Tuesday, November 14th in Woodbury as they will take on Cannon County in Woodbury. Continuing our exclusive coverage of Coffee County basketball, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the contest. Tipoff is set for 6 PM, the Powers Storage Pregame Show will begin at 5:50.