Lady Raider Basketball Gets Friday Win to Advance to Whitwell Tournament Championship

Just like on Thursday, Coffee County got off to a red hot start in the Whitwell Christmas Tournament on Friday afternoon. Just like on Thursday, the Lady Raiders captured a win which advances them to Saturday’s finals. What was different was the fact that Coffee County built a 35 point lead in the 4th quarter to coast to a 62 to 32 win over Fairview Christian.
After swapping baskets with the Lady Falcons of Fairview, Coffee County went on an 18 to 0 run to build a lead that never got below 15 points the rest of the game. The Lady Raiders completely dominated the paint on both ends of the floor holding Fairview to 16 points through the 3rd quarter. Coffee County built the lead to 35 points with 5:55 left in the game on a short jumper by Byanka Woods to invoke the running clock.
Bella Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 22 points. Abby Morgan and Journey Arnold each finished with 7 points and Jenna Garretson added 6. The win moves the Lady Raiders’ record to 12 and 1 on the season.
The win advances the Lady Raiders to Saturday’s finals where they will take on Red Bank at 6 PM at Whitwell High School.