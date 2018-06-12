Lady Raider Basketball Finishes Team Camp with Perfect Record

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team ran their record to 14 and 2 for the summer as they captured another pair of wins on Tuesday in the Lady Raider Team Camp. Coffee County got wins over Moore County and DeKalb County to finish the camp with a record of 4 and 0. The JV Lady Raiders also won their 2 games.
In the day’s opening game, Coffee County blasted Moore County 55 to 23. The Lady Raiders raced out to a 25 to 9 halftime lead and coasted home with the win as they led by double digits for most of the game. Bella Vinson led Coffee County in scoring with 13 points as ten different Lady Raiders scored in the game. Jacey Vaughn added 10 points and Abby Morgan and Morgan Jones each added 7.
In the day’s final game, Coffee County outlasted DeKalb County 37 to 32 in a physical game. Coffee County got 18 points at the free throw line in the win. Morgan led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 21 points as she was a perfect 12 for 12 t the free throw line and 10 for 10 in the 2nd half. Vaughn added 13 points.
After a practice day on Wednesday, Coffee County will head to West Tennessee to participate in the Lake County team camp on Thursday and Friday. The Lady Raiders will end the summer season next Monday and Tuesday with 2 days at the MTSU camp.