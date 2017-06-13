Lady Raider Basketball Finishes Lebanon Camp with 3 and 1 Record

The Lady Raider basketball team completed a team camp at Lebanon on Tuesday. Coffee County got a win and a loss on the day as they defeated Gallatin before falling to Portland. The Lady Raiders ended the 2 day camp with a record of 3 and 1.
Against Gallatin, the Lady Raiders captured a 20 point win as their defense once again provided the spark the Lady Raiders needed. Coach Joe Pat Cope was able to build a big lead as the Raider offense looked sharp allowing him to liberally substitute in the second half. Against Portland, the Lady Raiders jumped out to an early lead before Portland roared back to take a lead. Coffee County rallied to capture a 3 point lead in the closing minutes, but a pair of turnovers and some missed free throws down the stretch spelled defeat for Coffee County.
The Lady Raiders will return home for a couple of days of practice before taking a long weekend break. Coffee County will return for the final 3 days of workouts next week before hosting some type of scrimmage workout at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Friday, June 23rd.